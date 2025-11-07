FG Gets €21m From Germany For Energy Transition

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has received a combined €21m (about ₦38bn) support fund from the German government to accelerate the country’s energy transition and strengthen technical capacity in the power sector.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Honourable Minister of Power, Bolaji Tunji on Friday, explained that the funding covers an additional €9m for the Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP) and €12m for the newly launched Energy Transition Challenge Fund (ETCF).

According to the statement, this was unveiled following the endorsement of a new Joint Declaration of Intent on Bilateral Energy Transition Dialogue and Cooperation between both countries.

It added that the agreement was sealed during the Working Group on Power, Energy and Climate meeting held on November 3, 2025, in Germany.

The statement quoted the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who represented Nigeria at the event, as describing the partnership as a landmark achievement that would provide Nigeria with the technical expertise needed to advance its sustainable energy goals.

Advertisement

“This Joint Declaration is a game-changer for our national energy architecture. It moves our partnership with Germany beyond dialogue into the realm of concrete technical assistance, ensuring Nigeria receives the specialised expertise needed to build a robust, sustainable, and secure energy future for our people.

“The new cooperation builds upon the longstanding Nigerian-German Energy Partnership (NGEP) and aligns with both nations’ commitments to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and long-term decarbonisation”, he said.

The minister noted that the financial mechanisms being implemented under the collaboration including the ‘Green Line of Credit’ for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and private sector mobilisation through GET.invest, would further stimulate investment in Nigeria’s clean energy landscape.

“When combined with the technical expertise now formalised in our Joint Declaration, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem for energy success,” the Minister added.

The statement further quoted the Working Group as emphasising the importance of closer cooperation between Nigerian and German companies, while both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) and pledged to advance its implementation.

Advertisement

It added that Germany proposed that the Nigerian-German Energy Partnership meetings be held annually at the level of undersecretaries beginning in 2026, to ensure sustained dialogue and coordination on energy transition goals.