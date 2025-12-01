FG Promotes 24,202 Paramilitary Officers

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the promotion of 24,202 senior officers across the four paramilitary agencies under its supervision.

The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on Monday in Abuja.

The minister was represented at the briefing by the Board Secretary, Abdulmalik Jubril, who said the exercise marked the second batch of senior officers promoted in 2025.

The affected agencies include the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Breaking down the figures, Tunji-Ojo revealed that NCoS promoted 11,426 officers, NIS promoted 4,336 officers, FFS promoted 2,581 officers, while NSCDC promoted 5,859 officers.

He noted that the promotion exercise was anchored on strict parameters, including national spread, eligibility, service records, performance, ratification processes, and vacancy availability.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the move reflects the ministry’s commitment to improving staff welfare and boosting morale to strengthen service delivery across the agencies.

“This promotion is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises the well-being of serving personnel,” he said.

He added that promotion stagnation had been a lingering challenge in past years, but the current administration is determined to address personnel welfare issues to enhance the capacity of security agencies in tackling insecurity nationwide.

“Among the several incentives brought into the ministry, this is particularly worthy of note,” the minister added.