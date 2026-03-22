First Lady Demands Justice For Ozoro Sexual Assault Victims

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Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has condemned the physical and sexual assault of women and girls during the Alue-Do Festival in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, and demanded that all perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

In a personally signed statement on Sunday, Senator Tinubu described the disturbing footage that went viral on social media as horrific, degrading and barbaric.

“I watched the horrific viral footage emerging from Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, showing girls physically and sexually assaulted, subjected to degrading and barbaric treatment during what was supposed to be a community festival,” she said.

“Whilst I hold deep respect for the diverse rich cultures and traditions that make us who we are as a people, I believe that no such tradition or custom grants any man the right to violate the dignity or freedom of a woman or girl.”

The first lady commended the police for the arrests made and called on all relevant authorities to ensure justice was fully served.

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She also urged the victims to seek medical and psychological support.

“I pray for your healing, peace and strength at this difficult time,” the first lady added.

Her statement came amid outrage from civil society and international organisations following the circulation of videos showing women and girls being openly harassed and assaulted during the festival.

The Federal Government had, on Friday, ordered the arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators.

THe Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the incidents as disturbing, unacceptable and contrary to human dignity, public safety and the rule of law.

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She called for “a transparent, thorough, and accelerated investigation to ensure that all persons implicated are identified and brought to justice without delay,” and pledged coordinated support for victims, including psychosocial care, medical attention and legal assistance.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also vowed to strengthen collaboration with the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs and engage traditional leaders and community stakeholders to address harmful norms and prevent a recurrence.

ActionAid Nigeria equally waded into the controversy.

Its Country Director Dr Andrew Mamedu demanded arrest of perpetrators and warned against cultural justifications for gender-based violence.

He described the viral footage as evidence of “a grave failure to guarantee safety and dignity in a communal space,” and called on Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to take decisive action.

The Nigeria Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW Nigeria) also described what happened as not culture, but criminality.

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Its National President, Ojobo Atuluku, demanded the prosecution of not just direct perpetrators, but also organisers, participants and enablers, as well as the investigation of traditional authorities in the affected community.

She said arrests alone were not justice: “Justice requires thorough investigation, transparent prosecution, and consequences that leave no doubt that violence against women will not be tolerated in Nigeria under any circumstance, and certainly not under the cover of tradition.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command confirmed on Saturday that 15 suspects were now in custody in connection with the incident.

The command’s spokesman SP Bright Edafe named some of the suspects as Samson Atukpodo, Steven Ovie, Ugbevo Samson, Afoke Akporobaro and Evidence Oguname, among others.

According to Edafe, preliminary findings indicated criminal elements had exploited the festival to perpetrate acts of sexual violence, and that the acts were not representative of any legitimate cultural practice of the Ozoro community.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aina Adeshina, would ensure all those involved were identified, arrested and prosecuted.