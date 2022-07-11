FLASHBACK: ‘I Surrendered My Right To Save APC’ – How Tinubu Sacrificed Ambition Because Of Muslim-Muslim Ticket In 2015

On Sunday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate announced a northern Muslim, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, as his running mate to the chagrin of many.

While reactions have continued to trail the decision, with many describing it as unfair, it appears this is not the first time the former Lagos governor favoured a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

While addressing Ogun State delegates on June 2, 2022, ahead of the presidential primaries of the APC, Tinubu said he should have been Buhari’s running mate in 2015.

Recounting how Buhari had lost with other Christian running mates, the APC leader said “Buhari asked me to be his running mate. He (Buhari) said the first time he contested, he picked Okadigbo, a catholic, but Nigerians didn’t vote for him. The second time, he picked another Igbo, Ume-ezeoke, and Nigerians didn’t vote. He said even if he brings the pope to run as his vice, Nigerians won’t vote for him, but you (Tinubu), you have six governors, never lost an election, come and be my vice

“He knew all the calculations then favoured us. That is why he wanted me as his vice but I told him to let us build the party first. And when we finished building the party. After we brought in people from the PDP, Saraki now saw those from the PDP will not get anything if Buhari, a Muslim, becomes the President and if me, also a Muslim becomes his vice, he won’t get the Senate President and the Senate President cannot also be a Muslim. That was how they started the campaign of calumny against me,” Tinubu explained.

Continuing Tinubu said “So I told them I have someone who is a Christian I can nominate, to save the party, then I nominated Osinbajo, I surrendered my right to him. I have just told you the truth. I was approached by Ulamas to reconsider, but I refused.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu on Sunday described his choice of Shettima as a decision he made “with pride because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other”.

He added, “I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period.”