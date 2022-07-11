Health Workers Threaten To Join ASUU On Solidarity Strike

Nigerian health workers have threatened to join the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike in support of their demands.

This decision was contained in a statement by the national president of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN),Biobelemoye Josiah.

Condemning the federal government’s silence on the ongoing ASUU strike, Josiah said, there is need for all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

to ensure the future of youths whose academic life is being disrupted is protected.

“MHWUN stands in solidarity with the university based unions in the ongoing struggle to emancipate and reposition the public tertiary Institutions in Nigeria for progressive development.

“We call on the government to implement without further delay all the agreements it had entered with the unions.

“We urge the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari’s earlier directive to resolve all outstanding issues with the unions is backed by immediate acceptable action that would end the stalemate.”

Recall that ASUU and other unions in public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, have been on industrial action for more than six months over the failure of the Federal Government to meet their demands.

The unions are demanding funding of the revitalisation fund, earned allowances, implementation of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) scheme, as well as promotion arrears.