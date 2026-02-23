Four Escape Death As Vehicle Bursts Into Flames In Abuja

At least four passengers narrowly escaped death on Monday when a commercial vehicle caught fire opposite the Niger Barracks in Abuja.

The vehicle, identified as a Volkswagen Golf, was consumed by flames while in motion.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire likely originated from a spark in the car’s battery.

Amos, a dispatch rider who witnessed the incident, told THE WHISTLER that, “The fire started most likely with a spark from the battery, because it was in motion when it started.”

Despite the intensity of the blaze, there were no casualties.

Amos confirmed, “Nobody died from this outbreak.”

At the scene, commuters watched in shock as the vehicle burned as no owner of the car was present.

At the time of filing this report, authorities, including fire service personnel or military officials from the nearby barracks, were not available at the scene.