Fubara To Present 2026 Appropriation Bill In New Assembly Complex

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed optimism about presenting the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the lawmakers in the new Rivers State Assembly Complex.

Fubara gave the hint on Monday, November 24, 2025, after the inspection of the Hallowed Chamber Complex being reconstructed by Monier Construction Company Limited.

The governor, who was accompanied by Hon. Boniface Emerengwa, member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, and the management of MCC Nig Ltd, expressed satisfaction with the work done at the complex, saying that there is hope that the complex will be ready at the end of December 2025.

He assured that he is committed to ensuring the completion of the Assembly Complex on schedule to enable the lawmakers to resume sitting at the Hallowed Chamber, adding that when that is done, he will be presenting the 2026 budget at the Main Hallowed Chamber in the way and manner it is required.

“We have been working hard to ensure their permanent sitting chamber is put in place. You know the drama that surrounded our relationship before, but by the grace of God, now that everything has been sorted out, it is our desire to ensure that the Assembly return to their normal place of sitting.”

Advertisement

He pointed out that though the job had been on before the emergency rule, a period in which it was believed that nothing was being done. “So I came here to ascertain the extent of work done, and I feel very impressed with what I have seen,” stressing that the contractor informed him that he had already sublet the interior and some external works to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to accelerate work and meet the scheduled timeline to deliver the work.

The governor assured that once the main chamber is delivered, the remaining part of the complex will be handled by the legislature once they resume sitting at the complex.