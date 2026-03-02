Group Warns Against Media Onslaught Against Abia Governor

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Media Alliance for Good Governance and Development (MAGGD), a coalition of independent media practitioners in Nigeria, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding a media event hosted by the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Friday in Umuahia.

The group, in a statement issued on Monday by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Nathaniel Onuoha, wondered how the Abia Governor’s response to a question became a more important subject of interest for public commentators than the litany of challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

Part of the statement read, “it is unbelievable that at a time millions of Nigerians are unsure of the source of the next meal, when majority of the young people are unable to secure decent employment after years of graduation from institution of higher learning amongst other indicators of socioeconomic crises, the most important subject of debate, for many social media commentators, is a passing remark made by a Governor in Umuahia.”

The group went further to add, “agreed that Comrade Chika Nwabueze’s question on Friday could have been handled differently considering Otti’s mild-mannered disposition to public debates and reputation for quiet courage in responding to difficult questions, we however refuse to accept that the level of hostility, especially from the opposition groups in Abia and a few others in the national media space, is justified.

“We wish that the same level of outrage had been brought to the seemingly intractable challenge of poor power supply, road infrastructure and security in the country.

“It is unfortunate that a few actors in the media space have jumped into what looks like a local political dispute in Abia without understanding the substance. This is not only dangerous for democracy but for the continuing development of Abia State.”

MAGGD warned against the return of the media sensationalism and aggression of 2014/15, vowing to resist any attempt by individuals or groups to hide under the banner of journalism to advance selfish political interests.

It reminded the public that but for the hostile posture of certain sections of the media in the years leading to 2015, Nigeria would have remained on the list of the world’s fastest growing economies.

According to the body, “Nigeria is now struggling at the very bottom of the pack for the simple reason that voters were misled into thinking that infinitely clueless politicians would usher us into El Dorado. Unfortunately, basic food and household items have since become articles of luxury, reserved exclusively for those who earn in tens millions.”

Dr Onuoha disclosed that his group had made a commitment to mobilise its members, “independent media practitioners who have not been bought over or compromised by the attraction of brown envelope,” to work for the yet-to-be-announced re-election bid of the Abia State Governor.

MAGGD also promised to directly contact 2 million registered voters in the State to return the Governor to office in 2027, vowing that everything must be done within the ambit of the law to “resist the litany of plots to destabilise Abia and set the stage for the return of yesterday’s men of power to Government House Umuahia.”

The statement argued that the level of progress recorded in Abia in the last two and half years under Governor Otti needs to be sustained, and not sabotaged by the antics of political jobbers disguised as media sympathisers.