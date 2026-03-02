‘We Are Igbo, Not Bini’ — Igbanke Group Demands Anioma State

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Rejects Benin Reconciliation

The Igbanke Strategic Initiative has rejected what it described as a politically motivated “reconciliation” effort initiated by the Benin Traditional Council, and reaffirmed that the people of Igbanke are Igbo and aligned with the proposed Anioma State.

In a communiqué jointly signed by Amb. Chief Jude Ogbekile, Dr. Evelyn Onwaniban, and Engr. Nkem Obodoagwu, after an emergency meeting held on February 27, 2026, and addressed to “Ndi Igbanke Home and in Diaspora,” the group said it convened to deliberate on a reconciliation proposal initiated by a committee from the Oba of Benin to the Enigies, a title it described as alien to the Igbanke people, including the Kings of Igbanke.

The Benin Traditional Council was said to have sent a reconciliation letter to some Igbanke monarchs, urging them to reject the agitation for Anioma State, remain in Edo State, and publicly present Igbanke and Bini as “brothers.”

But the Igbanke leaders dismissed the move, and declared that “political pressure disguised as reconciliation will not rewrite identity.”

After what it described as “thorough and frank deliberations,” the group resolved that the people of Igbanke “reaffirm their distinct historical and cultural identity and maintain that they are not Bini.”

It stated that it had carefully examined “the nature, intent, and implications of the proposed reconciliation” and expressed serious concerns about its structure and possible consequences.

According to the communiqué, “the proposed reconciliation is viewed as capable of undermining the dignity, autonomy, and traditional authority of the Kings of Igbanke and may amount to an act of humiliation.”

The group further resolved that Igbanke monarchs should not be part of the said reconciliation process.

Recalling past instances, the communiqué alleged that some Igbanke Kings (Obi) were required to remove their crowns and kneel before the Oba of Benin, describing such actions as degrading and inconsistent with the status of the Obi of Igbanke.

“The Group considers such actions degrading and wholly inconsistent with the status of the Obi of Igbanke, who are born Kings and ascend their thrones by hereditary right, just as the Oba of Benin ascends his throne,” the statement read.

It added that “any act requiring an Obi of Igbanke to remove his crown or kneel in submission is regarded by this Group as an abomination and a direct affront to the dignity and sovereignty of the Igbanke traditional institution.”

The communiqué stressed that a formal communication conveying the collective position of the people would be forwarded to all concerned authorities to make the group’s stance known.

It also directed Pastor Ifeanyichukwu Adagbon to inform Presidents-General of various town unions in Igbanke of the resolutions reached at the meeting.

Reaffirming its position on state creation and identity, the group declared, “We are Igbo. We seek boundary adjustment. We choose Anioma State.”

The leaders maintained that Igbanke has already made its position clear to the world and would not succumb to what they termed expansionist narratives over Igbo communities.

“The era of expansionist narratives over Igbo communities must end. Self-determination is not hostility — it is dignity,” the communiqué stated.

The group further reaffirmed its “commitment to unity, peace, and the protection of the dignity, sovereignty, and cultural heritage of the people of Igbanke,” adding, “We remain united and resolute in defending our identity and our traditional institutions.”