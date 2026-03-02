Saudi Aramco Shuts Refinery After Drone Attacks

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, has temporarily shut down its Ras Tanura oil refinery following a fire sparked by debris from an Iranian drone attack at the facility.

The fire was caused by debris from the interception of two drones near the refinery.

The Ras Tanura complex, located on Saudi Arabia’s Gulf coast, houses one of the Middle East’s largest refineries, with a processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd).

This development comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and could affect global oil prices, which are already trending upwards.

On Saturday, US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iran’s supreme leader and armed forces chief of staff, respectively. The military operation also claimed the lives of Khamenei’s daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

Advertisement

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of missiles across the region, including into Saudi Arabia, heightening security concerns around key energy infrastructure.

The Ras Tanura shutdown underscores the vulnerability of major oil facilities in the Middle East and raises questions about the potential for further disruptions to global energy markets.