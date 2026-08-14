Gumi Backs Public Funding For Marriage Of Women Without Partners

Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has argued that governments operating under Shariah principles can legitimately use public funds to facilitate the marriage of women who outnumber the available pool of eligible men.

Gumi made the argument in a post on his Facebook page, where he linked the use of public funds for marriage support to the responsibilities of governance in a society where sexual relationships outside marriage are prohibited.

He said such intervention would be a legitimate component of responsible governance in a Shariah-compliant state.

“In a Shariah state where prostitution, fornication, adultery, and promiscuity are prohibited, using public funds to facilitate the marriage of women who are in excess of the available pool of eligible men is a legitimate and responsible component of good governance,” Gumi wrote.

The cleric’s position suggests that government intervention in marriage arrangements could serve as a social policy measure in societies where Islamic law prohibits prostitution and sex outside marriage.

He did not provide details on how such a programme should be funded, implemented or who would qualify for government assistance.