IGP Appoints Pioneer Director Of Force Medical Services

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Nkechi Eze, as the pioneer director of the newly established Directorate of Force Medical Services.

The appointment follows the recent upgrade of the Police Medical Section into a full-fledged directorate to strengthen healthcare administration within the force.

Egbetokun, in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, urged her to utilise her experience and leadership capacity to develop the new Directorate into an efficient medical institution within the Police structure.

He emphasised that “the Directorate’s establishment marks a strategic investment in the health and productivity of police personnel,” adding that “the well-being of officers remains central to the operational efficiency of the Force.”

Eze brings over 27 years of medical and administrative experience to the position.

A clinician and dental surgeon, she has served in various medical capacities across Oyo, Ekiti, Rivers, the Federal Capital Territory, and Lagos State.

Born in Umuahia, Abia State, and an indigene of Agbudu in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Eze obtained a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, and a Master’s in Public Health (MPH) from the University of Benin.