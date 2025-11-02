Imo: Oguta Traditional Leaders Abolish Age-Long Outcaste System

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Traditional leaders in Oguta, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo, have abolished the age-long outcast (Ohu) system, which had been a source of social stigma and marginalisation among survivors.

This followed many years of controversial deliberations and unspoken war between those dubbed outcasts and those who claimed to be freeborn.

Chief Nduka Oduenyi, the Ogana (traditional spokesperson) of the traditional ruler of Oguta, Eze Nnani Eze-Eyiche, proclaimed the abolition on behalf of the traditional ruler in Oguta on Sunday.

Oduenyi said, “The abolition was achieved through concerted and courageous efforts of the Oguta Ohu Eradication Dialogue Group (OOEDG)—a coalition of distinguished sons and daughters of the ancient Oguta town.

“Respected community leaders, scholars, professionals, clergy, and traditional title holders, including the Ogbuagus and Oshijis, among others, sustained the dialogue, advocacy, and community engagements that paved the way for consensus on the abolition.

“The long-standing Ohu caste system — a practice widely regarded as discriminatory and inconsistent with human dignity — no longer exists in Oguta going forward.

“Today marks a historic moment of renewal and unity for the Oguta community.

“For generations, the Ohu caste system perpetuated social division, stigma, and injustice.

“It marginalised individuals and families, restricting social interaction, marriage, and participation in community affairs.

“Many have long viewed its continuation as a stain on Oguta’s collective conscience—one that contradicts both modern values and the core principles of human equality.”

According to him, sons and daughters of Oguta can now freely intermarry, with no one ever referring to anyone again as an outcast.

The Ogana further thanked members of the OOEDG for their efforts and patience in ensuring that the backward practice was brought to an end.

Also speaking, the chairman of OOEDG, Chief Mike Ogbonna, expressed joy that their dream of abolishing the controversial system that brought discrimination and pain was achieved.

Ogbonna said, “It took the efforts of so many of us, both in the diaspora and people in Nigeria and also in Oguta, to achieve this.

“This issue has transcended generations, and it is not a small feat to see it happen.

“The outcaste system has seen hearts broken, people commit suicide, and people denied some rights, like taking traditional titles, all because some people in the olden days tagged them outcastes.

“It is a system that, as educated people, we consider abominable and therefore came together to insist that it should not go on in this 21st century.

“I say a huge thank you to all Oguta sons and daughters.

“If this is all we achieved for our town in this generation, then we are fulfilled.”

A Catholic priest, who is also a member of OOEDG, Prof. Lawrence Okwuosa, said that “with the public proclamation, all forms of caste distinction have been abolished.”

“Every Oguta indigene is equal before God and is now equal before man.

“Today, they are officially recognised as free, equal, and fully integrated into the life of the community.

“This bold step is expected to foster unity, restore human dignity, and create the social harmony necessary for greater Oguta progress and development,” Okwuosa said.

The cleric, who said the discriminatory caste system was saddening, called for the abolition of all other forms of discrimination and marginalisation in Igboland.

According to him, people travel to other climes to marry. So many of our people married African-Americans but came home to discriminate against their people.

He explained that survivors of the outcaste system were merely offspring of those whose parents, either for money or other reasons, gave them out to families in exchange for money.

“When these people can no longer repay the loans, that child is now seen as sold and automatically becomes the owner’s slave, including their generations,” he further explained.

The priest urged other kings in Igbo land to “take the bold step and join in eradicating all forms of caste systems that have held their people in bondage for decades.”

The proclamation was witnessed by the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Lucius Ugorji, represented by Rev. Fr. Basil Nze, and the Anglican Bishop of Oguta Diocese, Bishop Chijoke Otti, represented by Rev. Venerable Charles Okwareze, Dean of the St Mary Magdalene Anglican Cathedral Diocese on the Lake.

In attendance at the proclamation ceremony were also traditional title holders and representatives of various kindreds in Oguta.

Also present were representatives of various churches and prominent sons and daughters of the ancient town from across the world, among others.

