Inhaling Sugar Helps Tackle Lung Infections- Experts

Scientists at Manchester University suggest that inhaling sugar can help fight lung infections.

This new lung infections treatment documented in the journal Nature Immunology was discovered while investigating white blood cells called macrophages, which remove harmful organisms from the immune system.

The Lead scientist, Professor Andrew MacDonald, however, said: “It is possible that provision of glucose could increase inflammation to help protect against some lung infections.

“It’s reasonable to suggest that short-term inhalation therapy might one day work as such a treatment.”

According to Manchester team, macrophages in the lungs needed the right level of glucose to function properly adding that stimulating the cells with more sugar might help the immune system fight off bronchial infections responsible for coughing fits and pneumonia.