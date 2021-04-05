Insecurity: Gani Adams Calls For Redeployment Of Police Commissioner

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to redeploy the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko.

Adams said Oyo State was too volatile and complex for the current commissioner of police.

Adams said this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, on Sunday, adding that the CP was slow and bias.

The Are Ona Kakanfo also accused the CP of playing politics with sensitive security issues.

He said, “Last week, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, expressed concern at the spate of insecurity in the state.

“Kabiesi lamented that over 70 per cent of farmers in Oke Ogun, Ibarapa and its environs could no longer go to their farms because of the fear of being kidnapped and killed by bandits and criminal Fulani herdsmen.

“From what Kabiesi had said, it is no doubt that there is impending danger lurking around the state.

“If farmers couldn’t go to their farms, then there would be famine and shortage of food in the state.

“Oyo State is central to the progress and development of the South West.

“The state is blessed with 33 local governments and a landmass of about two states put together.

“So, such terrible situation will definitely affect the whole of the South West.

“For instance, there was a report where kidnappers almost killed a teacher in Ibarapa.

“The teacher lost his hands to the criminal herdsmen.

“Therefore, I am appealing to IGP Adamu and the Police Service Commission to redeploy the Oyo CP, who, according to my finding, is too slow and biased, especially on sensitive security issues.”