Presidency Lambasts ‘Unrestrained’ Father Kukah

The Presidency has knocked the Arch. Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Fr Hassan Kukah, over his recent comments that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is crumbling, and that Boko Haram activities are worse today than in 2015.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday night in Abuja, accused Father Kukah of being partisan and trying to drag the President into the fray, and not speaking as a man of God that he professed to be

Berating the cleric for allowing his ideology to stand in the way of facts and fairness, Garba Shehu urged Kukah to go to Borno or Adamawa to ask the citizens there the difference between 2014 and 2021.

He also lambasted the Catholic Bishop over his comments on the Hijab controversy in Kwara State, as Garba explained that matter on which he (Kukah) dwelt is a state matter which the courts of the land had adjudicated.

“They are matters that have appeared in several states as far back as the Obasanjo administration. In all of that, when and where did the name of President Buhari feature?” Garba queried.

According to the Presidency, Kukah “is playing partisan politics by dragging the President into it. An administration that has created a whole Ministry, for the first time in the country’s history, appropriating enormous resources to it, to deal with issues of internally displaced persons cannot, in all rightfulness be accused of not caring for them.

“Some of the comments are no more than a sample of the unrestrained rhetoric Fr. Kukah trades in, which he often does in the guise of a homily.

” We urge well-meaning citizens to continue to support the ongoing efforts by the administration to secure the country and move it forward.”