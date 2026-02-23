Monday Travel To South-East May Stay Dead Unless Govts Act, Transporters Warn

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Following the cancellation of the South-east’s long-running Monday sit-at-home, some transporters have urged governments to deploy tighter, coordinated security to restore confidence and revive interstate travel.

In separate interviews in Abuja, the transporters urged the Federal and South-east state governments to improve security on the roads to enable safe operations to and from the South-east region.

They spoke against the backdrop of a recent pronouncement by Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), directing the total cancellation of the sit-at-home order across the South-East.

According to them, more collaboration among the security structures will reduce criminal activities, allow traders and students to resume fully and in turn, facilitate normalcy restoration into the transportation sector.

The Mondays sit-at-home order which began in August 2021 to protest Kanu’s detention had disrupted transporters traveling from Lagos, Abuja and other cities into the South-East and vice versa.

Many passengers avoided trips over safety fears, leading to low patronage, cancelled journeys, revenue losses, and occasional attacks on interstate vehicles.

Drivers faced roadblocks, intimidation, and uncertainty upon arrival, as markets and parks were often closed.

The disruption had raised fares, strained logistics operators, and created hardship for travelers dependent on Monday interstate travel.

Reacting to the pronouncement, Mr Kanayo Frankly, the Branch Manager, ABC Transport, Utako, Abuja, said it is a welcome development, but there must be deliberate efforts by the governments to make it functional.

He advocated advanced security structure in the eastern region to boost the confidence of transporters and travellers.

“Presently, people prefer to travel on Tuesdays to be alive than to travel on Mondays to lose their lives.

“Everybody will be thinking of their own safety. I would rather travel on Tuesday and be alive and avoid Monday movement.

“Many have witnessed burning of buses with passengers and they would not want to take the risk.

“However, if the government can put the necessary security in place, along the highways to prevent attacks, people will have the confidence to begin to travel on Mondays,” he told NAN.

Similarly, Mr Chike Okoro, the General Manager, Jokinma Motors Ltd., Jabi, said improved security would return normalcy in the south- eastern region

He said he had yet to receive any directive from the management of his company to start operating from the East to Abuja on Mondays.

According to him, operating on Mondays from the eastern region might not be automatic and absolute immediately because of the fear already instilled in the people.

“I am from the South-east, looking at what is happening in the country today, some people from the region feel marginalised and government must try to address their agitations,” he said.

In the same vein, Mr Ikenna Opode, Utako Terminal Manager, First Anambra Comfort Line, affirmed that boosting of security must be prioritised by the governments to convince passengers to travel on Mondays, particularly from the South-east.

He said the move would significantly restore economic activity and safety in the region.

Opode, however, explained that some transport companies operate from Abuja to the South-east on Mondays even when the sit-at-home directive was operational and effective.

According to him, the curfew is relaxed at 5 p.m., which is about the time vehicles that moved from Abuja would get to the South-East.

He said the major challenge is operating from the South-eastern states to Abuja and any part of the country on Mondays.

It would be recalled that the Anambra state Government restored Monday markets after prolonged sit-at-home disruptions that crippled commerce in the state and the entire South-east region.

The state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, deployed security forces, engaged traders’ unions and assured residents of protection to revive economic activity and public confidence.

Major markets in Onitsha, Nnewi, and Awka reopened under tight security.

Subsequently, the IPOB leader directed “total cancellation” of sit-at-home across Nigeria’s South-east.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, had said Kanu announced that the directive had been officially and permanently cancelled with effect from Feb. 9.

While the cancellation offers hope for economic revival, transporters insist that only visible and coordinated security efforts will restore confidence and guarantee safe interstate movement on.