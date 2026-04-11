Iran, U.S. Begin Historic Direct Talks In Islamabad Amid Ceasefire

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Iran and the United States have commenced direct high-level negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, marking one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between the two nations in decades.

The talks, which began on Saturday, are being hosted by Pakistan following a fragile ceasefire between the two sides.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a statement ahead of the negotiations, signalling Tehran’s firm resolve while reassuring the Iranian public of the government’s continued commitment to domestic priorities regardless of the outcome.

“The high-ranking Iranian delegation that has arrived in Pakistan is a staunch guardian of Iran’s interests with all its might, and in this vein, it will engage in negotiations with courage,” Pezeshkian said. “In any case, our service to the people will not pause for a moment, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations may be, the government stands firmly by the people’s side.”

Iran’s delegation is reportedly led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the United States is represented by Vice President JD Vance alongside other senior officials.

Pakistan’s role in facilitating the talks has been central to the process. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif played a key mediating role, including a phone conversation with President Pezeshkian earlier in the week that helped pave the way for Iran’s confirmation of its participation.

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Islamabad has set modest initial goals for the talks, focused primarily on sustaining dialogue and stabilising the ceasefire rather than resolving all outstanding issues at once.

Matters expected to feature prominently on the negotiating table include Iran’s nuclear programme, regional security, sanctions relief, and broader de-escalation efforts.

However, analysts caution that deep-seated mistrust between Washington and Tehran means outcomes remain highly uncertain.

The Islamabad talks represent the first direct high-level engagement of their kind between Iran and the United States in decades, and the world is watching closely as both sides sit across the table in the Pakistani capital.