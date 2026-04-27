Iran Sends Fresh Proposal To U.S. To Reopen Hormuz, End War

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Iran has sent a new proposal to the United States through Pakistani mediators, offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the ongoing war while pushing for nuclear negotiations to be postponed to a later stage, in a significant diplomatic development amid a fragile ceasefire.

The White House has received the proposal, though it remains unclear whether the U.S. is willing to explore it. “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed Tehran’s conditions through a three-stage proposal. The first phase centres on a full cessation of hostilities and binding guarantees to prevent renewed attacks on Iran and Lebanon. Only after such commitments are secured would negotiations move to a second phase focused on the management and security of the Strait of Hormuz. A third phase would address Iran’s nuclear programme, though Tehran has stressed it will not engage in nuclear talks until progress is made in the earlier stages.

The diplomacy comes amid a stalemate, with the Iranian leadership divided over what nuclear concessions should be on the table. The Iranian proposal would bypass that issue in pursuit of a faster deal. However, lifting the blockade and ending the war would remove President Trump’s leverage in any future talks to eliminate Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium and convince Tehran to suspend enrichment, two primary war objectives for Trump.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are intensifying, with growing concerns over global economic fallout. The disruption has sharply reduced shipping traffic through the corridor, pushed up global oil prices, and added strain to an already fragile world economy.

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Trump on Sunday held a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasising the urgent need to restore maritime traffic through the vital route. Starmer warned that weeks of disruption have left many seafarers stranded in the Gulf and cautioned that prolonged blockage could have serious consequences for the global economy.

Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Iran on Monday with his top national security and foreign policy team to discuss the stalemate in negotiations and potential next steps.