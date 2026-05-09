Nigeria, U.S. Strengthen Security Ties As Ribadu Meets Vance, Rubio

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Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has held high-level talks with senior United States government officials on counterterrorism, defence cooperation and regional stability during a three-day working visit to Washington from May 4 to 6.

Ribadu met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as Acting National Security Adviser, Undersecretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, and Assistant Secretary of War Daniel Zimmerim.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Saturday that Ribadu conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s strong commitment to Nigeria’s strategic partnership with the United States during the engagements.

“Ribadu emphasised the importance of sustained cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges confronting West Africa and the broader Sahel region, particularly terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, and cyber threats,” the statement read.

The two countries reviewed ongoing collaboration in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, defence cooperation, economic resilience and democratic governance, with discussions also covering the evolving security situation in the Sahel.

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The statement added that “Nigeria remains fully committed to working with international partners in promoting peace, stability, democratic governance, and economic development across Africa,” with Ribadu further underscoring Nigeria’s role as a regional leader and frontline state in counterterrorism efforts across the Lake Chad Basin and West Africa.

During his meeting with Hooker at the State Department, the NSA expressed Nigeria’s appreciation for continued U.S. support in security assistance, intelligence collaboration, defence capacity building and counterterrorism operations.

Both sides reviewed progress under the Joint Working Group framework, with the statement noting that they “discussed practical measures to enhance the implementation of agreed initiatives, including intelligence sharing, military cooperation, counterterrorism support, border security, strategic communications, and capacity development for Nigerian security institutions.”

Ribadu also briefed U.S. officials on the Federal Government’s approach to national security, with the statement noting that he “emphasised the administration’s whole-of-government approach, which combines kinetic and non-kinetic measures, including community engagement, economic development, deradicalisation initiatives, and regional partnerships.”

U.S. officials commended Nigeria’s leadership in regional peace and security, acknowledging the country as a key strategic partner in Africa.

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Both sides agreed to deepen bilateral engagement through sustained diplomatic dialogue and the Joint Working Group framework.