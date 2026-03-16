Israel Unveils Plans For Three More Weeks Of Military Operations Against Iran

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Israel announced on Monday that it has operational plans for at least three more weeks of military action against Iran, as its forces continued striking targets across the country.

The campaign comes amid Iranian drone attacks that temporarily shut Dubai International Airport and struck a major oil facility in the United Arab Emirates.

In a briefing, Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani confirmed detailed operational plans for the next three weeks, along with additional contingency measures extending beyond that period.

The military says its objectives are limited to weakening Iran’s ability to threaten Israel, focusing on ballistic missile infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and the security apparatus.

“We want to make sure that they are as weak as possible, this regime, and that we degrade all their capabilities, all parts and all wings of their security establishment,” Shoshani said.

Over 110,000 reservists have been mobilized, and thousands of targets remain.

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The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has now entered its third week, with disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for roughly 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, contributing to rising energy prices and renewed concerns about global inflation.

Observers warn that the ongoing crisis could have lasting effects on regional stability unless tensions are de‑escalated.