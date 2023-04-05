Job Racketeering: How Katsina Senator Wrote NIMASA DG For Employment Slots

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mustapha Zanga, Ahmed Gona, and Muhammed Rumah, Katsina State indigenes had for years sought employment and were willing to go the extra mile to conquer unemployment.

Many Nigerians are unemployed and the rate according to the National Bureau of Statistics is 33.33 per cent as of 2020.

Youths are the worst hit and the three job applicants are among the victims of youth unemployment.

However, Zanga, Gona, and Rumah had links to the Senator Representing Katsina Central, Sen. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya who later used his connections to solicit three job slots from a government agency, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in April 2021.

Documents obtained by THE WHISTLER revealed that Barkiya wrote the Director General/ Chief Executive Officer of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh to solicit for jobs for his three candidates, a usual practice among Nigeria’s top government officials.

Letter by Sen. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya to MD, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh

The letter titled ‘Recommendation for Employment’ read, “I write on the above subject matter to intercede on behalf of the following candidates (Mohammed Bashir Rumah; Ahmed Yahuza Gona and Mustapha Nasiru Zango) and recommend them for employment in your reputable Agency. They are well-known to be of good character, and will be great assets to your agency.”

The MD through Hamisu Gambo the Deputy Director, of Administration and Human Resources, however, acknowledged the letter saying the request will be considered whenever there is vacancy.

Letter of Acknowledgement By MD, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh

The letter dated May 4, 2021 addressed to the Katsina Central Senator read, “With reference to your request for employment of Mohammed Bashir Rumah; Ahmed Yahuza Gona and Mustapha Nasiru Zango dated 21st Aprl, 2021, I have been directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter and to inform you that your request will be considered whenever there is vacancy in the Agency.”

In an undercover investigation, THE WHISTLER independently spoke to Zango who confirmed how the senator was lobbying for a job slot for him.

Zango said, “I was in Lagos for the job. The MD called our boss (Sen. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya) and told him they (NIMASA) will bring the offers and we are still waiting, that was what happened.

“So, he told us to wait for him (MD NIMASA). But we have not heard from them since but they gave us assurance that we will get it (the job).”

twitter Jamoh Bashir status

Gona however wrote to the NIMASA MD on Twitter after waiting for the job for two years.

Gona wrote, “Two years ago I was in your office during Ramadan time I spoke to you and you promised me that you will help me and do the needful. I spent almost 21 days in Lagos just to see you.”