N27m Recovered From Dead Passengers At Osun Accident Scene

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have recovered N27 million from the scene of an accident scene where six passengers got killed while 7 others were severely injured.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that the accident occurred along Ipetu-Ilesa road in Osun State, near Iwaraja junction around 10:31 AM on Wednesday.

Our correspondent reports that 14 people were involved in the accident involving two vehicles.

The spokesperson for the FRSC Command in Osun, Agnes Ogungbemi, blamed the accident on dangerous driving and over-speeding.

She said a commercial Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration KTU 896 HX had accident with another commercial Opel vehicle with registration number GBA 440 XA.

Ogungbemi added, “The nature of the crash is multiple. Seven people were injured, six people were killed, seventeen people were involved but one of the passengers was not injured.”

Advertisement

She said, “the injured victims were taken to Wesley hospital Ilesa while corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue.

“Our men recovered N21,900 that belongs to driver who drove one of the vehicles, the money was handed over to Nigeria Police Force, Ijebu Ijesa as their operatives towed the vehicles to their Station.

“We also recovered the sum of N27,171,400 from the scene which have been handed over to the victims’ family members.”