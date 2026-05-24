Kano Seizes N200m Fake Drugs, Intensifies Crackdown

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The Kano State Government has seized counterfeit medicines worth over N200m as part of efforts to curb the circulation of unapproved drugs and safeguard public health.

The operation was carried out within the Kano metropolis by the State Committee on Motor Parks and Other Public Places, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Public Enlightenment at the Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs, Balarabe Abdullahi-Kiru, said the confiscated drugs were not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to the statement, the raid followed credible intelligence and was led by the committee’s Chairman, Maj. Adamu Abubakar-Usman (Rtd).

Speaking during the operation, Abubakar-Usman said the fake drugs were discovered in an abandoned building where they were stored under extreme heat and poor sanitary conditions.

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He warned that the absence of NAFDAC certification makes such products dangerous, particularly for vulnerable groups like women and children, adding that improper storage conditions could further reduce the effectiveness of the medicines and pose serious health risks.

He assured that the committee would sustain its collaboration with relevant agencies to combat the distribution of fake drugs and ensure offenders are brought to justice.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Policy and Special Development, Dr Danyaro Ali-Yakasai, urged residents to verify the authenticity of medicines before purchase and report suspected dealers.

He reiterated the government’s zero tolerance for activities that threaten public health and safety.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Ya’u Malam-Yakubu of the NDLEA Kano Command, said the seized items included cartons of various unapproved products as well as empty packaging materials.