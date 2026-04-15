Kanye West Postpones Marseille Show Amid Ban Threat

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US rapper Kanye West has postponed his scheduled concert in the French city of Marseille, following reports that authorities were considering blocking the performance over his past controversial remarks.

The artist, also known as Ye, announced the decision in a post on X, stating that he had chosen to delay the June 11 show “until further notice” after careful consideration.

The development comes amid reports that France’s Interior Minister, Laurent Nunez, was seeking to prevent the concert from going ahead due to West’s history of antisemitic comments and his expressed admiration for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

West, 48, has faced widespread backlash in recent years over such remarks, which have drawn condemnation from governments, organisations, and the entertainment industry.

In the United Kingdom, authorities have barred the rapper from entering the country, leading organisers of a festival he was billed to headline in July to cancel the event. Prime Minister Keir Starmer had described the decision to book West as “deeply concerning.”

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However, Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink said recently that there were no immediate plans to block the artist from performing in the Netherlands.

Reacting to the controversy, West said he was committed to making amends. “I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it,” he wrote in a separate post.

The rapper has continued to draw criticism, including in May 2025 when he released a song titled “Heil Hitler,” which was subsequently banned by major streaming platforms. He later expressed regret for his actions, attributing his behaviour to his bipolar disorder.

The postponed Marseille concert adds to a growing list of disrupted appearances linked to the artist’s controversial statements.