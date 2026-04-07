Kanye West Pledges ‘Change’ Amid Wireless Festival Backlash

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American rapper Kanye West has responded to growing backlash over his scheduled performance at the Wireless Festival in London, United Kingdom.

The controversy began after organisers announced on March 30 that West now known as Ye would headline all three nights of the festival, set to take place at Finsbury Park from July 10 to 12, 2026.

The announcement has sparked widespread criticism due to the rapper’s past antisemitic remarks. Among those who condemned the decision is UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who described the booking as “deeply concerning.”

The backlash has also carried commercial implications, with major brands including Pepsi, Rockstar Energy, and Diageo reportedly withdrawing sponsorship from the event.

In a statement released Tuesday, West said his intention is to promote unity through his performance.

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“I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through music,” he said.

The rapper also expressed willingness to engage directly with the Jewish community in the UK, stating that he is open to listening and demonstrating change through actions rather than words.

Despite mounting criticism, Wireless Festival Managing Director Melvin Benn defended the decision, calling for forgiveness and second chances. He emphasised that West’s appearance would be strictly limited to music performance, not a platform for personal views.

However, the offer of dialogue has been met with conditions. Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said engagement would only be possible if West withdraws from the festival lineup.

He stressed that the Jewish community would require clear evidence of remorse before accepting the sincerity of the rapper’s outreach.

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Further criticism came from UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who described the booking as a “serious error of judgment,” citing what he called a pattern of troubling behaviour by the artist.

The controversy continues to intensify, with growing calls for authorities to determine whether West should be permitted entry into the UK ahead of the festival.