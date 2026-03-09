Lead With Integrity, Obey Rule Of Law – IGP Charges New DIGs

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatinju Disu, has charged newly decorated Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to lead with integrity and adhere strictly to the rule of law.

Disu General gave the charge on Monday during a decoration ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

Those decorated include DIG Zacharia Achinyan, idc; DIG Zango Baba; DIG Isyaku Mohammed; DIG Margaret Challa; DIG Mohammed Sulaiman, mni; DIG Kenechukwu Onwumelia, fdc; DIG Fayoade Mustapha, mni; and DIG Umar Nadada, mni.

Disu said the ceremony represents far more than the adornment of new insignia, describing it as a solemn recognition of decades of dedicated service, professional excellence, and unwavering commitment to the ideals and responsibilities of policing in Nigeria.

He said, “Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police represents one of the highest levels of professional trust within our institution.

“It is both an honour and a call to duty, one that demands wisdom, integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the principles of justice and service.

“As members of the top strategic leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, you are now entrusted with responsibilities that go beyond operational command.

“You are expected to provide institutional direction, strengthen internal discipline, drive reforms, and ensure that our policing strategies remain responsive to the evolving security landscape of our nation.

“The security environment in which we operate continues to evolve in complexity. From organised crime and cyber-enabled threats to violent criminal networks and emerging security challenges, the expectations placed on the Nigeria Police Force have never been greater.

“It is therefore imperative that our leadership remains forward-looking, strategic, and firmly committed to professionalism and operational excellence.

“In this regard, I charge you to bring to bear your vast experience in strengthening intelligence-led policing, deepening inter-agency cooperation, enhancing operational coordination across commands, and reinforcing accountability within the ranks.

“Your leadership must inspire confidence within the Force and trust among the citizens we are sworn to protect.”

Disu further urged the senior officers to ensure that their tenure at the rank is defined by discipline, fairness, transparency, and service.

According to him, “The rank you wear today places you as custodians of the institutional values of the Nigeria Police Force, Your actions, decisions, and leadership style will continue to shape the culture, direction, and public perception of our organisation.”

The IGP restated the Nigeria Police Force’s renewed commitment to professionalism and people-centred policing, urging the senior officers to lead by example in delivering effective security services to Nigerians.

The event attracted the member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Hon. Godwin Offiono; the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Temitope Ilori; former spokesperson of the State Security Service, Marilyn Ogar; as well as members of the Force Management Team, serving and retired senior officers, and families of the newly promoted officers.