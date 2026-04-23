LG Chairman, Incumbent Face Off Over APGA Aguata Reps Ticket

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36-year-old Chairman of Aguata Local Government Area (LGA), Chibueze Ofobuike, has declared his intention to contest the Aguata Federal Constituency in Anambra setting up a face-off with the incumbent Dominic Okafor.

Ofobuike declares for the seat under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the party’s primaries on May 24, witnessing what party members described as “overwhelming support” across the wards.

As Transition Committee Chairman of the LGA, Ofobuike expressed confidence in his verifiable track record of public service, stating that it qualifies him to represent the constituency in the Green Chambers.

“The past four years rendering public services have given me the right pedestal and perspective to understand Aguata in and out, including the psychology of any community.

“My service in diverse leadership platforms at the federal level has also broadened my capacity on how national politics can translate into grassroots development.

“My victory will position the LGA at the federal level in a way that has not been done before. However, this cannot be achieved without you. It is a holistic effort,” he told supporters.

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Zoning Dynamics And Emerging Contest

Checks by THE WHISTLER on Ofobuike show a digital record of youth empowerment and education initiatives.

One of such initiatives is the recently concluded selection of 15 youths in Aguata LGA for a three-month training on auto mechanics and vehicle body building at the Innoson Kiara Academy.

Other efforts include infrastructure and community projects, as well as agricultural and digital development programmes, largely publicised through his official Facebook page.

The development sets up a potential contest between Ofobuike and the incumbent lawmaker, Dominic Okafor, 58, also of APGA, whose bid for re-election may stir an intra-party contest.

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Although both politicians are from Aguata, the zoning arrangement in the LGA places Ofobuike in Aguata I and Okafor in Aguata II constituencies, both of which are represented at the State House of Assembly.

“It is because of this zoning arrangement in the LGA that many have said it is the turn of Chibueze Ofobuike to go to the House of Representatives.

“This has nothing to do with Dominic’s competence,” an APGA stakeholder, Chidiebele Obika, told THE WHISTLER.

Competence Debate And Internal Party Reforms

Competence is also emerging as a factor in the contest.

Since September 2025, when Okafor distributed 200 branded wheelbarrows and other agricultural equipment as part of his constituency project, some party members have referred to him as the “Honourable of Wheelbarrow,” a label some say undermines his public image.

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Another party executive, Macdonald Ifeme, told THE WHISTLER that Ofobuike is gaining momentum over the incumbent.

“The truth is that he has worked very well as a local government chairman. I am not from Aguata, but I can say he has more edge than the incumbent,” he said.

Ifeme added that the likelihood of a party rift may be reduced due to the adoption of the ‘Option A4’ voting system by the party at its recent Southeast stakeholders meeting in Anambra.

The system, announced by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, eliminates the practice of handing out tickets to aspirants and promotes grassroots-based mobilisation.

Soludo said, “I want to see a political party where someone with an aspiration to work under the platform of the party does not need to know who the governor is, national chairman or an officer of the party.

“You can walk in, play by the rules, get the nomination and let the people vote for you. The era of handing tickets out is now over.

“If as a party leader, you hand out a nomination ticket to a candidate, then you are only wasting your money. Nobody will help you other than that ordinary party member.”

THE WHISTLER gathered from interactions with stakeholders that a process perceived as transparent could influence the emergence of the party’s candidate for the Green Chambers.

‘No Vacancy At Green Chambers’ — Okafor

On his part, Okafor appears to be asserting his position on returning to the House of Representatives.

On Thursday, his media team stated via his Facebook page that there is “no vacancy at the Green Chambers,” insisting that Aguata is already represented.

“Ndi Aguata, let us be clear, calm, and factual. There is NO vacancy at the Green Chambers.

“Not when a sitting member is sponsoring bills, moving motions of national relevance, attracting projects, empowering constituents and delivering visible development across communities,” he said.

Checks by THE WHISTLER also indicate Okafor’s involvement in solar energy projects across communities, as well as educational, agricultural and youth empowerment initiatives.

Responding to claims of absence, Okafor said he remains active in delivering representation.

“He is present, in action, in results, and in impact. Aguata is not guessing its way through representation; we are experiencing it,” the statement partly read.

He added that while new aspirations are part of democratic practice, experience remains critical.

“Legislative effectiveness is built over time, requiring mastery of parliamentary procedures, strategic relationships across political structures and a deep understanding of policy and committee systems.

“These are not acquired overnight. They are developed through active service and engagement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ofobuike maintained that his ambition goes beyond lawmaking to delivering tangible value to constituents.

“You won’t have to wait for four years to see the outcome. Once we get there, we will leverage the contacts we have built and attract them to the LGA.

“Our manifesto is practical. Every detail will be clearly outlined for public monitoring, evaluation, transparency and accountability,” he pledged.