Obi Has Over 60% Chance Of Emerging President — PDP Chieftain

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A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Ulasi, has declared that former presidential candidate Peter Obi stands more than a 60 per cent chance of emerging Nigeria’s next president, citing his growing national consultations and political appeal.

Ulasi made the assertion during an appearance on Arise News on Thursday, where he also described Obi as a leader capable of restoring hope among Nigerians.

According to him, Obi’s consistent engagements across the country and his ability to articulate a clear vision for governance place him ahead in the evolving political landscape.

“From what is happening in the country, he (Peter Obi) has more than 60 percent chance of emerging as the President of this country,” Ulasi said.

The PDP stalwart revealed that Obi had recently visited him in Enugu State, where both men held extensive discussions on improving his current political strategy.

“Four days ago, Mr Peter Obi was in my house in Enugu and we were discussing what can he do better than what he is doing presently,” he said.

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Ulasi noted that he has maintained a long-standing relationship with Obi dating back to his time as National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), when Obi contested the Anambra State governorship election.

“This year alone he has been to my house four times. Peter Obi has been doing consultations all across this country. Two days ago he was in Enugu to address students of the coal city and from there he came to my house,” he added.

He further disclosed that Obi gave him only about 30 minutes’ notice before the visit, prompting him to quickly assemble prominent South-East stakeholders for an impromptu meeting.

“If you listen to Peter Obi one-on-one, you will have hope for this country. You will have tremendous hope that somebody has a concept of what he wants to do and how he will do it for the overall benefit of our people,” Ulasi stated.

On the growing political alignment between Obi and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ulasi said their combined influence is exciting and could become a powerful political force that can usher in a new era of development for Nigeria.

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His comments come amid ongoing realignments within the opposition, with key political figures gravitating towards the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a potential platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso’s recent move to the ADC has intensified speculation about a possible Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket, a combination Ulasi believes could unite major voting blocs across the South-East, South-South, and North-West regions.

“The Peter Obi, Kwankwaso effect is part of the process we are building up, building bridges across this country. Kwankwaso is not a name you throw out in the North either is Peter Obi a name you throw out in the South.

“So if by the grace of God the two of them will come together and one of them emerges as president as we hope because it’s an unwritten law that the South will have eight years, the North has had eight years under Buhari, so we have four more years to complete the southern tenure.

“The concept of Peter Obi, Kwankwaso is going to turn out to be an exciting and very strong political process that if successful, because only God knows tomorrow, will usher in a new era of development and progress for this country and that is why we are backing Peter Obi.

“From what is happening in the country, he (Peter Obi) has more than 60 percent chance of emerging as the President of this country,” Ulasi said.

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Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain took a swipe at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, accusing him of “unconstructive” and undermining the opposition by backing President Bola Tinubu while still positioning himself as a leader within the PDP.

Ulasi described the situation as contradictory, arguing that it weakens the party’s ability to mount a credible challenge in 2027.

THE WHISTLER reports that there has been ongoing tensions within the PDP over Wike’s continued influence in the party despite his role in the Tinubu administration and his repeated affirmations of support for the president’s second-term bid.

Wike has maintained that he remains a PDP member while choosing to back Tinubu based on his assessment of available political options.

“You cannot be a leader of a national party that hasn’t held its primaries, with no candidate yet emerged, and say you’re supporting the incumbent.

“What would he be doing as a leader of the party.

Will he attend our convention, will he attend our convention, or would he be going to that of APC, so that is the problem Wike has to explain, if I’m not satisfied, he would will hear from me again. ,” the PDP chieftain added,” Ulasi stated.

He expressing doubts about the PDP’s current capacity to challenge the ruling party, warning that unless the contradictions within its leadership are addressed, credible candidates may be discouraged from emerging.

“And when I look at the party, you know, when I started saying, I said the party, PDP, has a problem. We’re a faction, and I don’t see how a candidate with credibility will emerge to stop Tinubu. And the process Wike is going through also will not help the system.

“So I don’t see my party as presently constituted challenging Tinubu with Wike as national leader. These are part of the contradictions which if I’m not properly informed and explained to, I will leave the party. And I want to be quoted accurately,” he said.