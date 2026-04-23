My Exit Not The End Of Housing Reforms — Dangiwa

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The immediate past Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, on Thursday, expressed optimism about the future of the nation’s housing sector.

He spoke in Abuja during his formal handing over of the affairs of the ministry following his resignation.

Dangiwa said: “As I step aside, I remain optimistic about the future of Nigeria’s housing and urban development sector. Together, I urge all stakeholders to sustain the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and service to the nation.”

THE WHISTLER recalls that Dangiwa’s exit came amid a recent cabinet reshuffle approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which saw Dangiwa leave office after serving since August 2023

The Presidency, had however, clarified that his departure was voluntary, saying that he resigned rather than being removed.

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In his remarks, Dangiwa described his time in office as both a privilege and a responsibility, thanking the President for the opportunity to serve at the highest level.

He also acknowledged the support of stakeholders across the housing ecosystem, noting that collaboration had been central to the reforms initiated during his tenure.

Handing over to the Minister of State, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, pending the appointment of a substantive successor, Dangiwa urged staff and stakeholders to support the incoming leadership and sustain the reform momentum.

He stressed that achieving affordable housing requires sustained collaboration across government, private sector actors, and development partners.

Dangiwa, however, expressed confidence that the sector would continue to evolve through innovation and collective effort.

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On his part, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, commended the outgoing minister for his professionalism and mentorship.

Ata described Dangiwa’s tenure as impactful, emphasising that his reforms advanced the government’s goal of providing affordable housing and strengthened the sector’s institutional framework.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, had praised Dangiwa’s leadership, describing him as a versatile administrator who drove policy realignment, urban renewal initiatives, and housing development despite funding challenges.

He noted that the ministry recorded progress in areas such as housing delivery, data systems, and policy coordination under Dangiwa’s stewardship.