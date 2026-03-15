‘Life Is Not Easy’ – Papa Ajasco Opens Up On Struggles

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Actor Richard Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known for playing “Papa Ajasco,” has opened up about the challenges he has faced since rising to fame in the iconic role lamenting that he does not have a house or a car.

He made the revelation during an interview with media personality Lucky Udu, where he spoke about the limitations the role has placed on his career.

The actor explained that although the character brought him widespread recognition, he does not own the rights to the name or the costume associated with the role.

According to him, the character Papa Ajasco is legally registered by veteran filmmaker Wale Adenuga, making it difficult for him to use the identity outside the original production.

“The major problem why people are not seeing me where they are supposed to see me is because that particular character (Papa Ajasco) has been registered by Wale Adenuga and anybody that wants to use me outside with the character has never been easy on me,” he said.

Ayoyinka added that he cannot use the name Papa Ajasco or wear the costume without obtaining permission from the rights holder.

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“I don’t have the right to use the name Papa Ajasco unless I go and take permission. I can’t even use the costume and because of this I have had limited opportunities because people would want to use me as Papa Ajasco and not Yinka,” he said.

He also revealed details about his earnings during his time on the popular television comedy series Papa Ajasco & Company.

According to the actor, he earned about N45,000 per episode in 2026 while playing the role that made him widely recognised.

Reflecting on his personal life, Ayoyinka admitted that things have been difficult for him financially over the years.

“Things have never been okay for years back now, I don’t even have a car of my own or even a house,” he said.

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Despite his enduring fame as Papa Ajasco, the actor noted that building his own identity in the entertainment industry beyond the character has remained a major challenge.