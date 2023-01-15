Veteran Comic Actor ‘Papa Ajasco’ Is Dead 

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Taiwo Ogunrombi, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, is dead.

Ogunrombi, who is popular for his role in the Wale Adenuga comedy series, Papa Ajasco, was confirmed dead on Sunday by Shaibu Husseini, a Theatre practitioner.

Shaibu via his Twitter page said the comic actor died on Saturday

He wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead.

“I am told that the actor, singer, highlife, and trained nurse whom we fondly called ‘Uncle Ogurombo’ (not to his hearing though) passed on this evening (Saturday)”

Ogunrombi, who was born in Ile-Ife but hail from Abeokuta in Ogun State, moved to Lagos with his parent in the early 1970s

He was an Obafemi Awolowo University-trained Dramatic Arts graduate-cum-musicologist.

Ogunrombi took over the character, Papa Ajasco from Peter Oladele Fatomilola, and had in an interview said playing the role was not the high point of his career.