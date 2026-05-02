Markets Shut As Enugu Senatorial Zone Welcomes Gov Mbah

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Major markets were shut on Saturday following a rally being hosted by the people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone of Enugu State in honour of Gov Peter Mbah.

The rally is being held at Nsukka Township Stadium, GRA. It has people from the seven local government areas of the zone and beyond in attendance.

“We were told to shut our shops today,” a trader along Aku Road told THE WHISTLER. “We are in support of the governor’s visitation, but I can’t justify why we should be forced to close shops. The order was given by the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, who is the host chairman. He wants to draw crowd at the venue, but I think the approach was wrong. The same government is taxing us heavily. We should be allowed to look for money to maintain our shops and pay the taxes before our shops become sealed.”

Nkechi Odo, a food dealer at the neighbouring Ikpa Market, said there was an order restraining them from opening their shops to enable the traders to welcome the governor. “We were communicated not to open shops some days ago. Many complied, though some traders are still operating under cover. I see no reason why traders should be forced to close shops at a time we are struggling to pay the annual tax to the state. The order is however from the LG authorities, and I wonder if Gov Mbah is aware of such directive.”

Meanwhile, as part of the plans to make the event colourful, Nsukka LGA authorities embarked on repainting median and safety barriers along major roads in the metropolis. The authorities also embarked on tidying the premises.

In another development, residents of the area have called on the stakeholders to use Gov Mbah’s visit to inform him about the state of running water and power supply in some parts of Nsukka.

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“Those living at Nru and throughout Enugu Road and its surrounding have not had water run in their public taps for almost two years,” says IK Ezeme, a resident. “It is surprising to us. The pumping centre at Prince Oil, by Orba Road, packed up. Till today, no repairs. We were having regular streetlights on this expressway when former Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was in power. We have been in darkness for over two years now. We pray that our stakeholders will use the rally to tell the governor all these. It will be a disservice if they use the forum to bloat their political strength only.”

Osondu Okeke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, said the visit was for the people of the senatorial zone to thank Mbah for what he has been doing for them.

“Before the Mbah era, no indigene of our zone was a vice chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. But he broke the jinx. We are proud of him. He will be told what we are lacking during the rally, but let’s thank him first. Mbah’s presence is felt in all political wards in the state. His achievements will speak for him,” Okeke said.