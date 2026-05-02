Niger Delta: Aligning Human Capital With Resource Wealth

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The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) is all set to take perhaps one of the boldest steps to transform Nigeria’s oil-rich, yet backward region. It is the hosting of the maiden Niger Delta Economic Investment Summit and Exhibition 2026 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The summit, scheduled for May 19-21, is themed ‘‘Driving Investment, Innovation, and Industrial Growth in the Niger Delta’’.

For those truly passionate about developing the Niger Delta, the proposed summit should have come much earlier to address the troubling issues of human capital deficit and underdevelopment in the region. Nevertheless, it’s better late than never.

The summit’s theme captures its objectives, which are consistent with the region’s development needs in a profound way. For instance, it seeks to mobilise $5 billion in structured investments over a period of five years, and create no fewer than 500,000 jobs within the same time frame. In furtherance of its job creation agenda, the NDCCITMA has designed an economic diversification framework to reduce over-reliance on the oil and gas sector. This would entail pushing investments into non-oil sectors such as agriculture and agro-processing, gas value chains, logistics, tourism, digital innovation, and the blue economy. The idea is to diversify the economy, build critical infrastructure and create jobs in the Niger Delta.

Why the Economic Investment Summit and Exhibition Matters



The Niger Delta economy is faced with an uncertain post-oil and gas future, as its vast non-oil sectors have been largely untapped over the years. Besides hosting the highest gas reserves in Africa, the region is endowed with sprawling arable land for cultivation, marine biodiversity, and a coastline of 853 kms waiting to be harnessed to herald a flourishing blue economy. Leaving all these economically viable sectors dormant has amounted to locked value, indeed a wasted opportunity.

Consequently, the Niger Delta economic landscape has been characterised by a weak industrial base and low enterprise development. SMEs are struggling with capital, while jobless youths roam the streets in search of non-existent opportunities.

For many youths, this reality means a choice between illegal refining and no income at all.

Today, thousands are engaged in oil bunkering, artisanal crude oil refining, and other economic activities that undermine peace and energy security in the Niger Delta. Many are in these illegal economic spaces not by choice, but because there are no other ways to make ends meet. This is the ugly narrative the NDEIS intends to change for the overall good of the region.

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The Summit’s Envisioned Prospects

The NDCCITMA is a special-purpose vehicle created by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 2024 to scale up human capital and enterprise development across Nigeria’s nine oil-producing states. Through NDDC funding and supervision, it has designed industry-friendly skill development programmes and has graduated cohorts in technical skills. The 10,000-youth internship launched in January 2025 is now in its second cohort stage. No doubt, the forthcoming investment summit takes its comprehensive economic development blueprint to the next level of implementation.

Beyond mere speculation, the 500,000 jobs to be created after the forthcoming summit is a reality. Already the NDCCITMA and the NDDC have identified dozens of investment-ready projects for showcasing before local and international investors at the summit. Once deals are closed, these projects will take off and absorb youths that have been trained in diverse skills, while others waiting in the queue will be given the same opportunity in no distant time. This will gradually pull youths away from illegal economic spaces, create decent jobs for them, and foster sustainable peace, security, and development in the Niger Delta.

Measurable Outcomes: The Lagos Proof.

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Measuring the positive impacts of the forthcoming summit is not rocket science, the Lagos model explains it all. In recent years, Lagos has organised several similar summits that have delivered concrete, trackable benefits to the state economy. Coming on the heels of the Lagos summits have been closed deals and investment inflows.

Infrastructure and Investment Deals

The 2024 Lagos Investment Roundtable, for instance, resulted in a multi-billion dollar MOU with the Abu Dhabi Ports Authority for the construction of the Lekki Free Trade Zone. Some of the major infrastructure projects birthed by the Lagos investment summits are the 4th Mainland Bridge, Lekki Toll Road Concession, and the Lagos Blue Line and Red Line Rail Projects. Others include Phase One of the Lekki Deep Seaport, Island Power Plant, and the Rent-to-Own Housing Scheme designed to benefit over 4,000 residents.

2. Health and Agriculture

The positive outcomes of the Lagos summits are also visible in the health and agricultural sectors. The 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre at Eti-Osa, 10-Storey Doctors’ Quarters at the Lagos General Hospital, and the rice mill at Imota are some of the projects designed to boost food security and human development index in Lagos State.

3. Jobs and GDP Growth



With regard to employment generation, the Lagos Employment Summit has created approximately 182,000 direct and indirect jobs, supported 30,000 small businesses, and trained 12,000 young people in tech startups. Job creation has increased internally generated revenues, and boosted the state’s GDP in recent years. By the first half of 2024, Lagos contributed not less than 30% of Nigeria’s total GDP.

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Way Forward



These are low-hanging fruits the forthcoming NDEIS & Exhibition stands to reap bountifully. But it must draw copious inspiration from the Lagos summits that have been driven by due process to achieve desired outcomes. Beyond mere ceremony, the Lagos investment summits have focused on transactions – MDAs pitching investors with investment-ready projects at closed-door sessions and incorporating investments into long-term development plans. Moreover, the Lagos summits could not have been successful without the state’s strong culture of public-private sector collaboration which combines technical expertise and capital, and shares risks in project execution.

With its vast natural resource endowment, the Niger Delta is a fertile ground for investments in diverse sectors to drive rapid economic growth and development in the region. It is the failure to invest in the non-oil sectors that has bred poverty in the midst of plenty.

Fortunately, the forthcoming Niger Delta Economic Investment Summit provides the pathway for transitioning from economic backwardness to prosperity. It is indeed a laudable initiative in need of buy-in from the IOCs and other investors, including state governments. It goes without saying, this is the right course to chart in transforming a region where human capital matches natural resource endowment.

Investors are enjoined, therefore, to bring their capital to the deal room May 19. No ceremonies – it’s going to be strictly transactions.