NAFDAC Begins Destruction Of Substandard, Expired Products In Ibadan

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), South-West Zone, on Thursday, began the destruction of unwholesome and substandard products worth over N20bn in Ibadan.

The destruction took place at the Moniya dumpsite in Ibadan.

Speaking during the exercise, Director-General of NAFDAC Prof. Christiana Adeyeye said that the exercise is aimed at preventing such dangerous products from re-entering the market and causing harm.

Adeyeye was represented by Mrs Florence Uba, the agency’s Deputy Director, Pharmaceutical Division, Investigation and Enforcement, Apapa, Lagos.

She said that the products being destroyed included substandard and falsified medical products, unwholesome processed food products and food additives, unsafe cosmetics, and other expired products.

She added that the agency seized the products from manufacturers and importers, as well as distributors.

“Also, up for destruction today are damaged and expired products voluntarily handed over by compliant companies, non-governmental organisations, and trade unions.

“The estimated street value of the products planned for destruction is N20 billion. NAFDAC has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the health of the nation is safeguarded, and as such, it is committed to achieving its mandate,” she said.

She urged community leaders, health professionals, religious figures, and journalists to educate the public on the dangers of patronising unlicensed drug sellers and unregistered pharmaceutical outlets.

NAFDAC also called for public participation in the fight against substandard products and urged Nigerians to report suspicious drug activities to help protect lives and strengthen the nation’s regulatory system.

She expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for handing over more than 25 containers for destruction. She also commended the Police, the Army, the Department of State Security Service (DSS), the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, and other stakeholders for their efforts in supporting NAFDAC’s mission.

“Together, we can protect the health and safety of all Nigerians,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police, NCS, DSS, Immigration, Ministry of Health, and others were present during the exercise.