NAFDAC Warns Parents Over Tampered SMA Gold Baby Formula

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public about a suspected revalidated batch of SMA Gold First Infant Milk Formula (900 grams) being sold in Kaduna State.

NAFDAC on its official X handle on Sunday said the suspected product was found with altered expiry dates and linked to infant gastrointestinal distress in a four-month-old infant following consumption.

The agency disclosed that the four‑month‑old infant’s diarrhoea case points to possible product deterioration, risking acute gastroenteritis, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalance in infants.

Others are malnutrition due to compromised nutritional content, secondary infections in immunocompromised infants and fatal outcomes in severe cases if contaminated with pathogenic bacteria.

According to the agency, a physical examination of the complaint product sample revealed clear indicators of date marking alteration.

Advertisement

It said the manufacturing and expiry date on the top preprinted sticker was inconsistent with the underlying, originally printed version which confirmed the suspicion of revalidation and tampering.

The agency noted that SMA Gold Infant Formula is a nutritionally complete, whey-dominant formula designed to mirror the nutritional profile of breast milk for babies from birth to six months.

NAFDAC said the integrity of the product is dependent on compliance with regulatory requirements, noting that any alteration or extension of the shelf life without regulatory approval poses significant risks to public health.

The regulatory body warns that revalidating infant‑formula dates is a serious violation, risking adulteration, consumer deception, and public health harm.

It added that expired formulas can harbour microbes and lose nutrients, endangering infants with vulnerable immune systems.

Advertisement

NAFDAC disclosed that the revalidated SMA Gold formula is a Nestle product with batch number (22939510A1206 07:35), with a revalidated manufacture date of Jan. 20, 2025 and expiring date of January 20, 2027.

The agency said its investigation reveals that the original manufacturing date of the revalidated formula is May 28, 2023, and the expiration date of May 28, 2025, has NAFDAC Reg. No B1-2783.

It said the agency remains committed to safeguarding public health and will continue surveillance activities to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of all NAFDAC-regulated products circulating in Nigeria.

It added that all NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the revalidated product if found within the zones and states.

The agency advised distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the distribution, sale, and use of the product.

It also advised that all packaged food and medical products should be obtained from authorised suppliers while the authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

Advertisement

Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard and falsified regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office, call NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322, or via email: [email protected].