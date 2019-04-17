Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has opened its registration portal for prospective candidates to apply for its 2019 recruitment exercise.

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), on Tuesday, asked the candidates seeking to join the Service to visit its official recruitment portal at www.vacancy.customs.gov.ng to submit their application. The portal will go live from Midnight Wednesday.

Ali, who was represented by the acting Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Human Resources Development, Sanusi Umar, made the announcement at a briefing at the NCS headquarters in Abuja.

The CGC equally disclosed that the Service had secured the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to commence the recruitment exercise.

He assured that the Nigeria Customs will comply with requirements of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) in determining candidates qualified for available slots.

“We are determined to conduct an exercise that is credible, fair and transparent. We will deploy all machinery within our powers to ensure that the integrity of the exercise is not compromised. “I want to reiterate that the portal for this exercise can only be accessed through the official service website where no fees will be demanded,” said Ali.

Meanwhile, the Service will be receiving applications for the following positions:

Superintendent Cadre:

The Superintendent Cadre are senior ranking officers comprising of Assistant Superintendent of Customs.

Inspectorate Cadre:

Assistant Inspectors are Mid-Level officers comprising of Assistant Inspectors of Customs.

Assistant Cadre:

The Assistant Cadre are junior ranking officers comprising of Customs Assistant.

The following criteria will determine the eligibility of candidates for the Nigeria Customs recruitment exercise.

1. Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth.

2. Applicants must have completed secondary school (O level) or higher education depending on the position being applied for.

3. Applicant must be within the age brackets of 18-35 years

4. Prisoners are excluded from the Nigerian Customs Service Recruitment 2019.

5. Not be less than 1.7 metres in height, for male and 1.64 metres for female.

6. Have a fully expanded chest measurement of not less than 0.87 metres.

7. Be certified by a Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment in Service

8. Not be suffering from any form of physical or mental disability

9. Must be free from any form of financial embarrassment.

10. Be of good character and must not have been found guilty of any criminal offense.

11. Present a certificate of state of origin signed by the Chairman/Secretary of their Local Governments. Certificates endorsed by Liaison officers are unacceptable.

Qualifications:

1. All applicants must possess SSCE or NCE or ND, or DEGREE

Submit documents required by the cadre you are applying for. (E.g. don’t use Bachelor’s degree for Inspectorate cadre).

Do not submit more than one application. You will be disqualified.