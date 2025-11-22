Nigerian Christian Council Bemoans Terrorist Attacks

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has expressed concern over the recent surge in insecurity across the nation, including the kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the recent violent attack in Kwara State.

The CCN said the events are painful reminders of the threats facing children, communities, and the collective peace of the nation.

In a statement jointly signed by its president, Most Rev Dr David Onuoha, and the General Secretary Rt Rev Dr Evans Onyamara, CCN condemned the abduction of 25 female students from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State.

The schoolgirls were reportedly captured during an overnight raid on the school. The attack also claimed the life of the school’s vice-principal, Malam Hassan Yakubu Makuku, who attempted to protect his students.

The attack occurred barely days after Kebbi State hosted a security summit in Birnin Kebbi on November 10, 2025.

During the attack in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara, the state’s police command said armed bandits killed two people and injured one during coordinated raids on Tuesday, while several others were abducted.

The Council condoled with the grieving families, the school community, and the people of Kebbi and Kwara.

The CCN further expressed concern over the reported mass abduction of students from St. Mary’s Private Primary and Secondary School in Papiri village, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

It called on churches across Nigeria, regardless of denomination, to rise in prayer for the nation.