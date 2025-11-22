Nigeria Shuts Down 41 Colleges Over Insecurity

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has closed 41 Federal Government Colleges across the country following the recent abduction of school children in Maga, Kebbi State and Niger.

This is contained in a circular reference FME/DSSE/GM/S.160/CII signed by the Director, Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, and addressed to all principals of Federal Unity Colleges on Friday.

The circular reads: ” Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent another security breach, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed federal colleges with immediate effect.

“Principals of affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance.

” Please, accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected schools are: Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Minjibir, Federal Technical College (FTC) Ganduje, FGGC Zaria, and FTC Kafanchan.

Advertisement

Others are FGGC Bakori, FTC Dayi, FGC Daura, FGGC Tanbuwal, FSC Sokoto, FTC Wurno, FGC Gusau, FGC Anka, FGGC Gwandu, FGC Birnin Yauri, FTC Zuru, and FGGC Kazaure.

Also in the list are FGC Kiyawa, FTC Hadejia, FGGC Bida, FGC New- Bussa, FTC Kuta-Shiroro, Federal Government Academy (FGA) Suleja, FGC Ilorin, FGGC Omuaran, FTC Gwanara, and FGC Ugwolawo.

Others are FGGC Kabba, FTC Ogugu, FGGC Bwari, FGC Rubochi, FGGC Abaji, FGGC Potiskum, FGC Buni Yadi, FTC Gashua, FTC Michika, FGC Ganya, FGC Azare, FTC Misau, FGGC Bajoga, FGC Billiri and FTC Zambuk.