NIS Suspends Border Comptrollers Over Alleged Extortion

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The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended the controllers in charge of commands along the Lagos–Seme border corridor following allegations of extortion involving its personnel.

In a statement on Friday by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, KN Nandap, described the alleged conduct as unacceptable and a clear breach of the NIS ethics, values, and operational standards.

Nandap said the comptrollers were suspended pending the outcome of a comprehensive investigation. According to the NIS, the probe is aimed at identifying all officers involved and ensuring that appropriate disciplinary measures are applied without delay.

“Consequently, the CGI has temporarily relieved the Comptrollers in charge of the affected Commands of their duties and has directed a thorough investigation surrounding these incidents, in order to identify all officers involved, and ensure that appropriate disciplinary measures are applied with immediate effect,” Nandap said.

The NIS further reassured the public of its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and efficient service delivery at all entry and exit points across the country, stressing that it will not tolerate any act capable of undermining public trust or tarnishing its institutional integrity.

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“The Service wishes to reassure the general public, that it remains committed to delivering professional, transparent, and efficient services at all points of entry and exit. It will not condone any act that undermines public trust or tarnishes the integrity of the Service,” she stated.

The NIS also urged members of the public to report any form of misconduct through its official social media platforms and contact centre lines, as it strengthens internal mechanisms to ensure accountability.