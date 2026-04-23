FCT Rep Aspirant Meets APC Chairman, Unveils Agenda

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An aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Sarah Ivie Adidi, has met with the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Tanko Ishaku Yamawo, where she unveiled what she described as a people-centred, grassroots-driven agenda ahead of the forthcoming elections.

While citing her drive for excellence, discipline, and youth empowerment as core motivations, Ivie said her agenda is to transform the FCT through youth empowerment, skills acquisition, quality education, improved healthcare delivery, and addressing infrastructural deficits across communities in the territory.

Speaking during the visit, Ivie said her ambition is rooted in a desire to bridge the gap between leadership and the people, noting that her campaign would prioritise inclusive governance, community engagement, and sustainable development.

According to her, the proposed agenda focuses on addressing critical challenges at the grassroots level, including youth unemployment, access to quality education, healthcare delivery, and infrastructural deficits across communities in the FCT.

“I am committed to building a representation that listens, understands, and responds to the real needs of our people. This journey is about service, accountability, and ensuring that no community is left behind,” she said.

Sarah further stressed the importance of collaboration with party leaders and stakeholders, adding that her consultation with the FCT APC leadership was part of efforts to strengthen unity within the party and align her vision with its core objectives

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She thanked the chairman and his team for their hospitality and for assuring a level playing field for all aspirants vying for the party’s ticket.

On his part the FCT APC Chairman commended her initiative and encouraged her to sustain engagement with party members at all levels. He emphasised the need for aspirants to remain committed to the party’s ideals and to promote peaceful, issue-based campaigns. The chairman also assured a level playing field for all aspirants vying for the party ticket.

Sarah also formally declared her ambition for the exalted office in her ward Dutse Alhaji, where she gathered family, friends, party stalwarts, and well-wishers who turned out in large numbers to show their support as she unveiled her plans to represent the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency.

She vowed not to let them down on her promises, stating that she would bring about the needed change and transformation in the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency.

While outlining her agenda for residents of the constituency, Sarah emphasised the need for job creation, access to quality infrastructure, quality education, healthcare, youth empowerment, among others.

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She said her candidacy is driven by the conviction that her constituency deserves a strong, effective voice in the nation’s decision-making corridors, where policies are shaped to define the future.