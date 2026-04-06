Ododo Mourns Death Of Kogi State High Court Judge, Adamu

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The Kogi State Government has announced the death of Justice Yahaya Adamu of the Kogi State High Court.

Adamu’s death was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the state’s Information Commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo.

According to the statement, Justice Adamu was a distinguished pillar of the judiciary, renowned for his unwavering commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law.

His contributions to the administration of justice in Kogi State earned him widespread respect and admiration across the legal community and beyond.

The Commissioner revealed that deliberate efforts were made to ensure Justice Adamu received the best possible medical care during his illness, but his passing remains a painful and profound loss to his family, the judiciary, and the entire state.

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Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, in the statement described the late jurist as “a reputable voice in the temple of justice,” noting that his wealth of experience, wisdom, and dedication to fairness will be sorely missed.

Ododo added that Justice Adamu’s legacy of service and commitment to justice will continue to inspire generations within the legal profession.

The government extended its heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Kogi State Judiciary, and all who were touched by his exemplary life of service, praying that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and comforts all who mourn him.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Kogi State Judiciary, and all who were touched by his exemplary life of service.

“We pray that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and comforts all who mourn him,” the statement said.