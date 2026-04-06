NIDCOM Secures Clearance For Stranded Nigerians In South Africa

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Three Nigerian nationals who were stranded at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport have been cleared by South African authorities and have departed for Nigeria.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed their departure on Sunday, stating that the trio is expected to arrive in Lagos this morning.

While welcoming the safe return of the affected citizens, NIDCOM expressed concern over the recurring nature of such incidents, particularly those linked to the use of unregulated visa agents.

The Commission noted that many applicants rely on unauthorised agents who often fill critical sections of visa forms, including purpose of visit, travel itinerary, accommodation details, and ties to Nigeria without the travellers’ full knowledge or consent.

This frequently leaves applicants unable to explain or defend the information when questioned by immigration officers, resulting in entry refusals.

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NIDCOM strongly advised Nigerians to apply for visas directly or through licensed and verifiable agents, and to personally review and approve every detail on their application forms before submission.

“In this particular case, one of the individuals had previously posted insulting remarks about the South African government online, which had placed him on their watchlist,” NIDCOM said.

“When confronted at the port of entry, he was unable to defend or substantiate those statements, which further aggravated the situation.”

The Commission also warned travellers to be mindful of their digital footprint. Immigration authorities routinely check social media profiles, and posts that are derogatory, inflammatory, or politically sensitive can trigger secondary screening or denial of entry.

NIDCOM urged all Nigerian travellers to provide only accurate and truthful information on visa applications, carry genuine supporting documents to back up their stated purpose of travel, and be fully prepared to personally explain and defend every aspect of their application during immigration interviews.

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The Commission reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring such cases and maintaining engagement with South African authorities to avoid future occurrences.

“We strongly urge all Nigerians planning international travel to exercise due diligence. Responsible preparation protects not only the individual but also Nigeria’s reputation,” NIDCOM stated.

The Commission commended the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa for its swift intervention and said it would continue to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had disclosed that two of the affected passengers would return to Lagos on the next available flight. Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, explained that the passengers were initially scheduled to depart Johannesburg on Sunday’s flight JNB WB109, connecting to Lagos on Monday morning. He attributed the delay to issues related to “migratory inspection.”

The initial social media post by one of the stranded passengers, Yemi, claimed that he and three others were being held despite having valid documents and visas. He alleged that one detainee’s phone was seized and that airport authorities initially refused requests for an immediate return flight.