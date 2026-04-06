Ondo Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Over Alleged Rape Of Minor Rape

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The Police Command in Ondo State says it has arrested a 23-year-old man, Emmanuel Usman, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl at Ijebu-Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Akure, said the case was reported on March 29 by the victim.

“The victim alleged that Usman (suspect) forcefully dragged her into his employer’s office located along Ijebu Owo, where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“She further alleged that the suspect threatened her with dire consequences should she disclose the incident to anyone, an act intended to intimidate and silence her.

“Despite the threat, the victim courageously reported the matter to the police, prompting immediate action, which is currently under thorough investigation by the command’s Gender-Based Violence Unit.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives swiftly moved into action, leading to the arrest of the suspect. He is currently in custody and has made useful statement to aid the investigation,” he said.

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Jimoh explained that the suspect would be charged to court accordingly upon conclusion of investigations, while the victim had been taken to the General Hospital, Owo, where she received necessary medical care.

The spokesperson said additional, appropriate psychosocial support mechanisms were being explored to ensure the victim’s well-being throughout the investigative and judicial process.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Adebowale Lawal, directed that the case is to be handled with utmost diligence, sensitivity, and urgency to ensure justice is served.

“The CP further reiterates the command’s unwavering commitment to combating all forms of sexual and gender-based violence across the state.

“The command strongly condemns acts of defilement and all forms of abuse against minors and assures the public that such offenders will be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

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“Parents, guardians, and the public are advised to remain vigilant, educate their wards on personal safety, and promptly report any suspicious or criminal activities to the nearest police station,” he said.