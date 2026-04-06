NDLEA Busts Edo Drug Warehouse, Seizes 1,378kg Cannabis

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Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided a major drug warehouse in Edo, seizing 1,378 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa and arresting a suspect.

Dr Mitchell Ofoyeju, NDLEA Commander in Edo, said on Monday in Benin that the operation was carried out in Igbanke community, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, following credible intelligence.

Ofoyeju said the raid led to the recovery of 125 bags of dried weeds suspected to be skunk.

According to him, a 37-year-old suspect, Roland Owie, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Ofoyeju described the operation as a major breakthrough in the agency’s efforts to disrupt drug supply networks.

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“This successful operation is a testament to our relentless pursuit of drug cartels and our strategic focus on supply suppression.

“The seizure of 1,378kg of cannabis in one single operation represents a significant dent in the distribution network of these harmful substances,” he said.

The NDLEA boss noted that intercepting such a large quantity would prevent the drugs from reaching communities, particularly young people vulnerable to substance abuse.

“Every kilogramme seized disrupts the criminal economy, weakens trafficking syndicates and makes our society safer,” he added.

Ofoyeju stressed that the agency would sustain its offensive against illicit drug networks, warning that Edo is no longer a safe haven for drug traffickers.

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He also commended officers involved in the operation for their professionalism and urged the public to support the agency with credible information to aid ongoing efforts.