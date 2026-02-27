Osun Speaker, 24 PDP Lawmakers Defect To Accord Party

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Speaker of Osun State Assembly, Mr Adewale Egbedun, and 24 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers have defected to the Accord Party.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, on Friday in Osogbo.

The assembly has 26 members, comprising 25 PDP lawmakers and one All Progressives Congress (APC) member.

Tiamiyu said the decision by the PDP lawmakers to leave the party was reached during a parliamentary meeting.

He explained that the lawmakers resigned from the PDP weeks ago after deep reflection and extensive consultations with supporters, political associates, and key stakeholders.

“They resolved to align with Accord,” he said.

The lawmakers said they were convinced that the Accord Party provides a more stable, inclusive, and people-centred platform through which they could continue to serve the people of the state.

They said that the move was driven by a determination to advance the collective interests of the people and sustain development across the state.

The lawmakers also stressed the need to align with a political party that reflects their core values.

According to the statement, the lawmakers reaffirmed their unwavering support for Gov. Ademola Adeleke and their commitment to quality representation, transparency, and responsive leadership.

They urged their supporters and well-wishers to remain steadfast and join them as they embark on the new political chapter.

The lawmakers noted that their decision to join the Accord Party was aimed at ensuring continuity in governance and accelerating development for the people of the state.

The statement added that the lawmakers later proceeded to the Banquet Hall of the Government House to meet with the governor and top leaders of the Accord Party, where the Speaker formally announced the declaration.

Adeleke defected from the PDP to the Accord Party on December 9, 2025.