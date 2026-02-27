Adeyanju Demands Immediate Release Of Lawyer From Keffi Prison

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju has called for the unconditional release of Barrister Abdul Mahmud from Keffi prison.

This followed a remand order issued by a Senior Magistrate Court sitting at the Muhammadu Buhari International Market in Mararaba, which sent the activist and legal practitioner to the Keffi Correctional Centre in Nasarawa State.

The development has been condemned by lawyers and activists with Adeyanju stressing that personal liberty must be treated with utmost caution and in strict compliance with the law.

He noted that although he currently has a pending civil suit against Mahmud, the principles of justice and fairness must prevail.

“Lawyers should not be exposed to punitive consequences for carrying out their professional duties except in clear and compelling circumstances established by law. I, therefore, call for his unconditional release from Keffi prison,” Adeyanju stated.

