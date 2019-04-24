Advertisement

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has fulfilled a promise he made to former coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, to foot the medical bills for a treatment he has to undergo outside the country.

Otedola promised to foot the bill of the former captain of the national team following reports that he was battling with prostate cancer.

In fulfilment of the promise, the COO of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd (one of Otedola’s companies), Philip Akinola, presented a cheque of $50,000 (18,000,000) to Chukwu on Wednesday morning.

Also present were Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu state, Amaju Pinnick, the chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Onochie Anibeze, the renowned sports journalist.

“The governor just called to thank me immensely and I spoke with Christian Chukwu too. He will be flown abroad next week. I told him he will be fine and I will make sure he is provided with the best health services,” Otedola told TheCable on phone.