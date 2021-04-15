Pastor TB Joshua Unleashes Followers On YouTube After Emmanuel TV’s Suspension

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the suspension of Emmanuel TV on YouTube, founder prophet TB Joshua has directed his congregation to visit all social media accounts of the American online video-sharing company to demand reinstatement of the channel.

Joshua, who is also the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), had announced that YouTube suspended Emmanuel TV’s channel on the grounds of “hate speech”.

The channel had amassed over 1.8 million subscribers and more than 600 million combined views as of the time it was suspended.

The pastor, who expressed shock at the development, had said that his church and television company “strongly oppose all forms of hate speech” as their mission was to share God’s love with everyone, irrespective of race or religion.

“We have had a long and fruitful relationship with YouTube and believe this decision was made in haste. We appreciate your prayers and support as we are making every effort to appeal this decision and see the channel restored,” the cleric said in a Facebook post.

Joshua also shared the links to YouTube’s social media pages and urged “good Christians” and “good citizens” to beseech the company to restore Emmanuel TV’s channel.

Joshua founded Emmanuel TV in 2007, years after the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) under the former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration banned television stations from airing miracles.

The TV station has presence on different cable television networks.