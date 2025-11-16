PDP Convention Breaches Court Judgement, Says Ex-Abia Commissioner

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Abia State Commissioner for Trade and Investment and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief John Kalu, has urged the national leadership of the PDP to return to the negotiation table following the controversy surrounding Saturday’s Ibadan Convention.

Kalu in a statement issued on Sunday, faulted the convention for what he termed “palpable contempt of court,” citing two subsisting Federal High Court judgments in Abuja.

According to him, the PDP should have prioritized inclusive dialogue, set up a caretaker committee, and adhered strictly to constitutional guidelines before conducting any elective convention

He said the events in Ibadan showed that while the PDP has the numbers to win elections, the party lacks strategic leadership capable of interpreting the political moment and taking corrective actions.

Chief Kalu insisted that he will continue to recognize the suspended Elder Amah Abraham as the dully elected Chairman of the Abia State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with others elected at state, LGA and ward levels.

“For avoidance of doubt, I continue to recognize Elder Amah Abraham as the dully elected Chairman of the Abia State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with others elected at state, LGA and ward levels.

Advertisement

“As a law abiding citizen and bonafide member of the PDP, I firmly believe that the Ibadan Convention and the purported suspensions sponsored by Chief Bode George and his group represents a total failure of leadership at a time of serious challenges to our dear party.

“With subsisting court judgements by two federal high courts sitting in Abuja, I expected our national leaders to sit down and negotiate inclusive and constitutional peace then possibly come up with a caretaker committee and subsequently comply with clearly defined party constitution and associated guidelines before going to an elective convention.

“To this end, I fully align myself with the recommendations of the peace committee set up by the Board of Trustees “of our dear Party.

“In my well considered view, what happened in Ibadan yesterday (Saturday) only confirmed that the PDP has the numbers to compete favorably in any election but is sorely missing thinking leadership that understands the signs of the time and what has to be done.

“Certainly, no thinking or strategic leadership will embark on palpable contempt of courts but will rather seek to review the issues, put forward critical actions to mitigate against the conflicting issues then negotiate power/offices among the contending groups and move forward.

Advertisement

“I therefors strongly urge our national leaders to return back to discussion tables and review the issues raised in the Justices James Omotosho and Peter Lifu judgements, take remedial actions and treat the Ibadan gathering as a 2025 national rally of the PDP.

“In Abia State, Amah-led SWC should also continue to organize and lead our members from ward to state level while peacefully awaiting the legal or negotiated resolution of the issues.

“Rather than embark on precipitous actions I encourage them to meet at all levels, reassure our members and wait for legal or negotiated settlement of the discordance at Wadata house.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the PDP will emerge stronger, bigger and better from the missteps of yesterday and the days before to win many elections while also delivering better life to Nigerians”, he concluded.